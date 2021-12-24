UAE businessman Yaseen Mohammad Jaffer has donated Dh10 million to support the ‘Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital’ in Dubai. Image Credit: DMO

Dubai: The Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, announced that Yaseen Mohammad Jaffer, CEO of Proclad Group, has donated Dh10 million to support the ‘Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital’, which seeks to help cancer patients in need.

The 250-bed hospital, named after the late Shaikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, will provide best-in-class outpatient, ambulatory and diagnostic services as well as inpatient and surgical services in a nurturing environment that prides itself on personalised patient care. Phase 1 of the hospital is expected to open in 2024 with 150 beds and the capacity to treat 30,000 patients a year.

The UAE’s first cancer charity hospital aims to redefine cancer care for those in need and become a beacon of hope for cancer patients and their families. Yaseen Jaffer’s wife is a cancer survivor and his donation honours her brave journey and is dedicated to anyone who has ever been touched by cancer.

A gesture of gratitude

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “The health and wellbeing of the UAE’s citizens and residents is one of Al Jalila Foundation’s top priorities. The Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital is set to become a leader in cancer care serving patients in need. Donor support is an integral part of our success in developing the state-of-the-art hospital and we are grateful to Yaseen Jaffer and his family for their generous donation. The hospital will offer unparalleled cancer expertise and make an invaluable contribution to the country’s healthcare sector putting patient care first.”

Symbol of hope for cancer patients

Jaffer said: “My wife’s fight against cancer inspires me to express my appreciation and immense gratitude for the care and treatment that she received. I am proud to support Al Jalila Foundation in its mission to provide cancer patients with quality treatment in the UAE. This charity hospital will be a symbol of hope for patients who will be able to receive treatment at home while receiving the support of their families.”

He added, “With cancer survival rates improving, there is a great need to support local cancer programmes and initiatives and help strengthen the support network available to cancer patients and their families. I hope to inspire others to support the Foundation’s noble cause and contribute towards the building of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital in Dubai,”

Visiting the Hope Lounge

Jaffar visited the newly opened cancer drop-in centre, Majlis Al Amal, to see how it’s impacting women’s lives. Majlis Al Amal, which in Arabic means Hope Lounge, is the first community centre of its kind dedicated to female cancer patients and their wellbeing. Al Jalila Foundation established Majlis Al Amal to support patients, survivors and their loved ones as they navigate the disease and its challenges. The Centre provides a support network in a nurturing environment and aims to keep the message of hope alive. All services offered at the centre are free of charge.

