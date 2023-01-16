Direct communication

In a press release issued on Monday, the Ministry stressed “the forum’s importance in enhancing direct communication and partnership between the Ministry and the private sector, as an interactive platform that allows the private sector and customers to understand the developments in labour market legislation, including resolutions and regulations related to Emiratisation and labour relations, which is part of the UAE government’s digital participation policies.”

The ministry said that “its approach focuses on engaging customers in the development of decisions and services. The forum provides a positive experience by responding to and benefiting from the feedback and suggestions of customers, in line with the UAE government’s approach to creating new experiences in providing services that meet the needs of people and live up to their aspirations.”

Feedback

The Ministry indicated that “it will continue to hold the Customer First Forum’s sessions to align the Ministry’s services with the aspirations of its customers, understand their needs and seek their feedback and raise their awareness of services, procedures and resolutions.”

Nafis programme

The forum’s 45 sessions discussed the Cabinet’s resolution to raise Emiratisation levels of skilled jobs by two per cent annually in establishments with 50 or more employees effective 2022, and increase the Emiratisation levels to 10 per cent by the end of 2026, as well as financial contributions imposed on establishments for failing to achieve these targets, amounting to Dh72,000 for each Emirati not appointed during 2022 (at the rate of Dh6,000 per month), which will increase progressively at a rate of Dh1,000 annually until 2026.

The sessions also discussed the Nafis programme and support packages and incentives for distinguished establishments that make qualitative achievements in training and employing Emiratis in line with the objectives of the programme, including joining the Emiratisation Partners Club, which raises the establishment’s classification to the first category in the Ministry’s system — entitling them to up to 80 per cent discounts for availing the Ministry’s services.

Wage Protection System

The forum addressed the regulations of the Wage Protection System, self-assessment for establishments, and the ministerial resolutions regulating the Federal Decree Law No. 33 on the regulation of labour relations and the Federal Decree Law No. 9 on domestic workers, as well as the unemployment insurance scheme’s benefits and procedures, and support mechanisms for SMEs, in addition to procedures for submitting labour complaints.