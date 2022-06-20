Abu Dhabi: The Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) has been ranked 127th globally among institutions that conduct research in computer science within two years of its founding.

The ranking places MBZUAI alongside institutions such as Notre Dame, the University of Liverpool, the Weizmann Institute of Science, Osaka University, Ecole Normale Supérieure and other prestigious schools.

In the areas that MBZUAI currently focuses on — artificial intelligence (AI), computer vision, machine learning, and natural language processing — the university ranks 30 globally, ahead of several renowned research universities worldwide such as University of Michigan, Georgia Tech, and University of Toronto in North America; Imperial College London, EPFL, Max Planck Society in Europe; University of Tokyo, Seoul National University, and University of Sydney in Asia Pacific.

MBZUAI can now claim to be the top ranked CS (Computer Science) institution in the Arab World, and in the Middle East and Africa (CSRankings includes Israel as part of Europe).

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and MBZUAI chairman, said: “In 2019, Abu Dhabi established the world’s first university dedicated to AI research with the aim of enhancing and benefiting from advanced technology capabilities in line with our leadership’s vision for the future and the roadmap set out in the UAE’s Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031. Today, MBZUAI has achieved a significant milestone as it has been ranked 30 globally by CSRankings in AI, computer vision, machine learning, and natural language processing placing it alongside elite, global research universities.”

What is ‘CSRankings’?

According to the organisation’s website, CSRankings or computer science rankings, are designed to identify institutions and faculty actively engaged in research across a number of areas of computer science, based on the number of publications by faculty that have appeared at the most selective conferences in each area of computer science.

CSRankings is considered a trusted source for rankings of institutions that conduct research in these areas of scientific inquiry.

“Attracting this calibre of faculty speaks to our research ambitions and the freedom we offer to innovate. We are a new university, with a strong culture of scientific inquiry that is reflected in the CSRankings we have achieved in just two years. We will continue to create an unparalleled environment here in Abu Dhabi, to attract more talent and to inspire impactful research as we grow at pace,” said Professor Eric Xing, MBZUAI president.