UAE delegation lead by Mariam Almheiri, UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security, during the visit to Tatarstan. Image Credit:

Dubai: Mariam Almheiri, UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security, has concluded a three-day visit to Tatarstan, a republic of Russia and part of the Volga Federal District located in Eastern Europe, where she discussed potential areas of collaboration in food security.

Almheiri’s visit was the first leg of a two-country tour focused on examining opportunities to enhance food trade and share knowledge and expertise in food and agricultural technology enabling the transition toward sustainable food systems.

Almheiri said: “This was an extremely important visit, as it represented the first face-to-face meeting the UAE has had with officials from the Republic of Tatarstan to discuss the vital issue of food security for both our regions. We were delighted with the warm welcome and hospitality shown to us by the Tatarstan officials throughout our visit.”

Diversify food sources

Almheiri noted: “Tatarstan holds great promise for the UAE to diversify our international sources of food — a key pillar of the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy — as the republic has a growing agricultural sector that receives strong government investment and shows great potential for increasing its food exports. The UAE’s advanced AgTech sector has much to offer Tatarstan, particularly in the area of aquaculture and fisheries in view of it being a landlocked region. These and other vital food security issues were discussed during the visit.

Itinerary

The first full day of the UAE’s delegation trip on Tuesday, June 8, saw members receive a presentation on the economic and investment potential of the Republic of Tatarstan from the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency. Following the presentation, delegation participants were shown around a number of agro-industrial holding companies and agricultural enterprises, including RM AGRO, Agrosila, and Azbuka Syra, where they were able to see Tatarstan’s cultivation of feed, animal husbandry, and production of dairy and meat products first-hand.

On June 9, the UAE delegation participated in a round-table discussion with Marat Zyabbarov, Tatarstan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Food, and received a presentation on the republic’s agro-industrial complex and its national companies.

The three-day itinerary concluded with a visit to the Ramaevskoe farm, the Kausar agricultural cooperative, and the Kazan Oil Extraction Plant, where the UAE delegation witnessed rapeseed and sunflower oil production.

UAE delegation

Almheiri and her delegation were welcomed by Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan; Zyabbarov; and Albert Karimov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade, in addition to several other government officials.

Part of the UAE delegation were Dr. Mohammad Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, and Ahmed Saeed Al Ketbi, Senior Secretary and Head of the Office for Economic and Commercial Affairs in the UAE Embassy in the Russian Federation. From Food and Water Security Office were Sumaya Al Oraifi, Office Director; Essa Al Hashmi, Office Head of Innovation and Special Projects; and Majed bin Kamal, Senior Project Manager.

From Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure was Mohammed Al Mulla, Director of the Water Resources Department, while the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment was represented by Amal Hassan Al Ahmadi, Head of the Agricultural Research Section, and Asma Ahmed Al Doobi, International Relations Executive.