Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, on Wednesday said that members of the delegations of countries participating in Expo 2020 will get vaccinated.

He also approved the food security strategy and flexible mobility strategy in the emirate during a Council meeting, which he chaired.

Sheikh Hamdan issued instructions to competent government authorities in the emirate to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all members of the official delegations of countries participating in the Expo Dubai 2020 to ensure the safest and most inclusive experience for both participants and visitors.

“In October, we will welcome the world in Dubai and the UAE, and we look forward to showing the world an exceptional experience at Expo 2020, thanks to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who made Dubai a preferred destination and home to major international events,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.

The food security strategy focuses on diversifying sources, enhancing local product, curbing poverty and wasting of food as well as strengthen food integrity to ensure a better life for both citizens and expatriate residents.

The council also approved a stagey for emergency medical services that is based on partnership and integration between public and private sectors. The strategy aims to ensure the constant and emergency preparedness and flexibility in dealing with emergencies and urgent health crises and disasters.

The main goal of the strategy is to provide high quality health services to all as per the best international standards.

The council also approved the Dubai Master Plan for 'Soft Mobility' that will serve more than 1.5 million people in the short run. The comprehensive transport plan is in line with the Dubai Urban 2040, which aims to develop a user-friendly and integrated transport infrastructure linking urban developments and catchment areas, as well as to make Dubai one of the most eco-friendly and most sustainable cities.

The plan also aims to make Dubai a city that is friendly to the people of determination.