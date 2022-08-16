Abu Dhabi: Tampering with evidence, including digital evidence, is considered a serious offence in the UAE, with minimum fines of Dh200,000 imposed on offenders, the UAE Public Prosecution has warned.
In addition, offenders can be jailed for at least six months, the authority has said in a statement on its social media platforms.
Federal decree
“Any operator of a website, an account on a computer network, an email or an information system who deliberately conceals or tampers with digital evidence relating to any of the crimes stipulated in the [UAE Cybercrime Law] with the intent of obstructing the work of investigation authorities or other competent authorities shall be sentenced to detention for a minimum term of six months and/or [fined] no less than Dh200,000,” the Public Prosecution said.
Cybercrime regulation
The penalty is outlined in Article 18 of the UAE Federal Decree-Law No 34 f 2021 on Combatting Rumours and Cybercrimes. The comprehensive law also penalises other digital acts, including the use and distribution of child pornography, and the spreading of unverified information.