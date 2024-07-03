Dr Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said: “The vision of the wise leadership is a key driver to support youth and urge them to excel in various development fields, considering them the main partner in building the present and future of the nation, and providing all the potential and capabilities that contribute to strengthening their capabilities, developing their expertise, and stimulating their energies for creativity, excellence, and leadership, and active participation in all initiatives, programs, and plans that enhance the state’s global competitiveness in various sectors.”

Dr Al Neyadi added that the launch of the National Youth Agenda 2031, with its package of initiatives, programmes, and projects, is an important strategic step that establishes a supportive environment that encourages young people to develop their capabilities and provides them with the necessary skills to anticipate future challenges, envisage its opportunities, and contribute effectively to community development.

Agenda's 5 goals

• Be major contributors to the national economic growth

• Contribute effectively to the community while adhering to Emirati values and principles

• Drive a positive change globally, and to be a global role model

• Keep up with the latest breakthroughs in advanced technologies and be highly proficient in mastering future skills

• Enjoy the highest levels of health and quality of life.

Main aims

• Qualify more than 100 young Emiratis to represent the country in global organisations and forums related to priority national sectors

• Provide 100 percent suitable career pathways for youth in the labour market

• Place the UAE among the top 10 countries globally in terms of the quality of life provided to youth

• Enhance national consciousness among the youth

• Ensure that Emirati youth are proud of their identity and national affiliation

• Make the UAE the easiest country in the world for young people to access basic services

• Double the number of projects for youth, in promising and future sectors