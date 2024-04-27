Dubai: The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) and englease announced the launch of ‘Talaaqa’, a Business English training programme designed to prepare Emiratis and Arab Youth between the ages of 18-35 for future career success.

This includes university graduates, school dropouts, and employees at risk of losing their jobs due to automation.

Talaaqa aims to enhance communication skills of Emirati youth, aligning their abilities and skills with current market demands, and preparing them for the challenges of a competitive job environment. Talaaqa offers two learning tracks: Business English and General English, and includes live instruction, comprehensive training, and tailored feedback, preparing individuals to become effective communicators and thrive in business contexts.

Tailor made programme

The programme is tailored to develop essential language proficiency in communication, presentations, professional writing, strategic negotiation, and persuasion skills. This comprehensive approach is intended to make participants effective communicators in a business context.

“Talaaqa represents an important step towards equipping Emiratis and Arab youth with essential business communication skills tailored to meet the demands of the job market,” said Danah Dajani, Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Programmes at AGF. “By addressing critical skills gaps, we are not only enhancing individual career prospects but also contributing to the sustainable development of our region’s workforce.”

Why it is important

Hasan Makansi, Chief Business Officer at englease, added: “In today’s global economy, proficiency in Business English is not just an asset, it’s a necessity. Our partnership with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation underscores our shared vision of empowering Emirati and Arab youth with the tools and confidence they need to succeed in a competitive world. Together, we are setting a new standard for excellence in English language education and career readiness. Talaaqa is not just a programme; it’s a bridge to the future for the Emirati youth.”

The programme offers Emirati and Arab youth, including university graduates, school dropouts, and employees at risk of losing their jobs due to automation, a significant opportunity to enhance their competitiveness and pursue rewarding careers in the global arena.

Key business skills

It offers engaging online live English classes tailored for enhancing your Business English proficiency. Delivered by experienced instructors, our program focuses on key business skills such as communication, presentations, and professional writing, empowering your career growth, the organisers said.