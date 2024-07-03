Dubai: The Federal Authority of Human Resources on Wednesday announced July 7 as the official holiday for public sector employees to celebrate the Islamic New Year.

"The Hijri New Year holiday falls on the first day of the month of Muharram, corresponding to the Gregorian date, based on the Cabinet’s decision regarding official holidays for the government and private sectors in 2024," the authority said on social media.

The Ministry of Human Resources previously announced July 7 as a paid holiday for the private sector to mark the New Hijri Year (1446 AH).

What is the Hijri year?

The Hijri year is named after the Arabic word for migration, specifically of Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Up on Him) from Mecca to Madina (two holy Muslim cities in what is now Saudi Arabia).

This milestone event in Islamic history took place in the corresponding year of 622 AD. It marked the beginning of the Hijri or Islamic new year as 1 AH (After Hijri).