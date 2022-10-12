Dubai: The Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire on Wednesday announced two new winners who each took home $1 million (around Dh3.67 million).

F. Salamat, a 50-year-old Iranian national based in Dubai won after his winning ticket 0490 was picked up in the Millennium Millionaire Series 403, which he had purchased online on September 28.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 25 years, Salamat, a father-of-one and who works as a manager for Commercial Bank of Dubai, said: “I am thankful for all the opportunities the city of Dubai has given me for over 40 years. Indeed, in Dubai, miracles are possible, including winning this amazing promotion,” he said.

Meanwhile, an Indian national based in Oman was also announced as a winner in Concourse C of Dubai International Airport. Rajamohan V.K., a 58-year-old engineer, had his ticket number 0189 picked up in the series 402, which he purchased online on September 21.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion since 2007, V.K., a father-of-two, said: “I have been trying my luck since 2007 and today it finally happened. I briefly stopped participating at the draw as I lost my job during the pandemic. Once I got my job back, I started buying the tickets again - and I won. I just feel grateful. It feels everything was just worth it.”

V.K. is the 197th Indian national to win $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Other winners

Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for one luxury car and two motorbikes.

Abu Dhabi expat Mohammad Sharif, a 34-year-old Iranian national won a Mercedes Benz S500 car, with ticket number 0623 in Finest Surprise Series 1818, which he purchased online on September 11. A resident of Abu Dhabi for 12 years, Sharif is a father-of-two and works in the Madinat Zayed Gold Center.

Ajman-based Indian expat Muthu Rajan, 39, won an Indian Scout motorbike, with ticket number 0208 in Finest Surprise Series 515, which he purchased online on September 12. A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for three years now, Rajan is a father-of-two and works as an engineering teacher.

Another winner - a Chinese expat in Abu Dhabi, Jian Yan - won a BMW R nineT Scrambler motorbike, with ticket number 0386 in Finest Surprise Series 516, which he purchased online on September 26. A second-time ticket buyer, Yan who works as an engineer for ADNOC was surprised to learn that he won this early with his second ticket to Dubai Duty Free promotion.

Yan is the first Chinese national to win the Finest Surprise motorbike promotion since its inception in 2002.