Dubai: An international peace and global excellency award will be held on Sunday, January 15, at Westin Mina Seyahi in Dubai. The award is organised by La Perel Events in association with HMC United, who have both joined hands with ‘The Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum Investment’ for the event.
A number of awards have been planned for the evening including the ‘Tipu Sultan Bravery Awards’ to honour people who showed courage for social causes, and Naari Shakti award to encourage women’s empowerment. Other awards have been lined up for best social media influencer, best business entrepreneur, as well as service excellence awards.