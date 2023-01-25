Dubai: The UAE government on Wednesday announced the launch of the “UAE Innovates 2023,” which will be held in collaboration with the Executive Councils across the country.

The new edition of the UAE Innovates campaign will witness hundreds of events and activities during February.

This was revealed at the press conference led by Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs; Abeer Tahlak, Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation; and in the presence and participation of Fatima Al Zaabi, from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK); Sharina Lootah, from the Dubai Executive Council; Khulood Elias, from the Sharjah Executive Council; Shouq AlShamsi, from the Ajman Executive Council; Khalid AlZarei from the Umm Al Quwain Executive Council; and Jamila AlSagheeri from Diwan Al Amiri (Ruler’s Court) in Fujairah.

Speaking at the conference, Huda Al Hashimi stressed that UAE Innovates 2023 will catalyse the nation’s endeavours in supporting innovation and sustainability, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in declaring 2023 the “Year of Sustainability”.

She stated that the nationwide celebrations reflect the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that the future belongs to whoever can imagine it, design it and implement it. The event will also focus on promoting the culture of innovation in the UAE government and the wider community.

Al Hashimi further added that UAE Innovates is the largest national event celebrating innovation and talents across the country with government and private sector entitiesز

In-person, virtual events

Abeer Tahlak touched upon new features of the UAE Innovates 2023, which will witness hundreds of in-person and virtual events, including competitions, presentations, and innovation hackathons across various regions within the UAE. She added that the monthlong events will reflect the leadership’s vision in adopting and incorporating suitability in vital sectors, primarily; innovation.

This year’s edition of the UAE Innovates Award 2023 will also have an additional category for the most sustainable innovative project, which is a special category included this year, in line with the UAE Year of Sustainability.

In addition, the winners of the UAE Innovates 2023 Award will be recognised in a ceremony that marks the end of the event.

Representatives of the UAE Innovates Executive Councils also shared details of the events and activities planned from each emirate.

Emirate-wise events

Abu Dhabi will witness up to 50 events, primarily knowledge sessions, innovation labs, workshops and more, organised by 15 government and private entities. In Dubai, the main event will be “Innovation Dialogues” that will attract government and private entities as well as the community.

Sharjah will organise 27 workshops, three competitions, a virtual forum that attracts community members. Additionally, there will be two innovation labs. The events will showcase 40 academic projects and 27 innovative projects.

In Ajman, the activities will focus on virtual innovation exhibitions throughout the month. The emirate will also witness the participation of 13 government and private entities in organising 35 events.

In Umm Al Quwain, 15 government and private entities will participate in organising numerous activities, namely; showcasing 30 innovative projects, organising 20 workshops and brainstorming sessions, and two major innovation exhibitions.

Fujairah will witness 57 events and activities within five key pillars. These include industry, economy and trade; environmental and municipal services; security and safety; content and new media; in addition to lifelong education.

National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival

One of the key events is the Ministry of Education’s annual National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival from February 1-5. The festival, which focuses on the vision of ‘We the UAE 2031’, is a pioneering platform to promote a culture of innovation for future generations and will comprise competitions and events, as well as offer a platform to display innovative students’ projects.

A total of four innovative projects will be selected and the winners will be honoured as part of the festival. The jury, consisting of nine chief innovation officers, will evaluate the entries. A student retreat will be held for the winners, bringing them face-to-face with ministers to present and develop their ideas for implementation across relevant government entities.

Made for UAE Innovates

Among the events, multiple partnerships will be launched such as the new collaboration between MBRCGI and ‘noon Mahali’ that will expand the platform to Emirati product developers to showcase and sell their unique, scalable products with a “Made for UAE Innovates” Stamp. Participants can also learn how to develop and sell a product through the online platform of noon to enhance their skills.

Collaboration with Ferjan Dubai

The UAE Innovates 2023 will also serve as a platform to launch the partnership between MBRCGI and Ferjan Dubai, to highlight the stories of Emirati innovators and talents and spread the culture of innovation around neighborhoods in the city.