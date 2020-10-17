The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of Indian in Dubai will host the virtual UAE-India Healthcare Conference on Monday, October 19. Image Credit: Agency

Abu Dhabi: The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of Indian in Dubai will host the virtual UAE-India Healthcare Conference on Monday, October 19.

The virtual conference will be organised in association with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Invest India, and will be a significant platform for deliberations on collaboration and exploring ways and means for the two health systems to engage more deeply.

New avenues

Policymakers, health executives, and eminent leaders from the health care and allied industries of both nations will exchange ideas on exploring new avenues for partnership as India and UAE work towards delivering accessible, affordable and world class health care to their peoples. The COVID-19 pandemic has especially highlighted the need for deeper engagement between health systems, the as we live in an increasingly interdependent and connected world where people travel and work in multiple geographies, the Consulate said in a statement to the press.

“I look forward to fruitful exchanges with UAE authorities on enhancing bilateral health care cooperation during the forthcoming UAE-India Healthcare Conference. Our close cooperation during this ongoing pandemic encouraged us to proceed with this event,” said Pavan Kapoor, Indian Ambassador to the UAE.

Medical diplomacy

“In the wake of the COVID — 19 pandemic, the new dimension of ‘medical diplomacy’ has further bolstered the strategic partnership between UAE and India. The defining principles, which brought the two countries closer than ever before, were ‘collective leadership’ and ‘coordinated actions’. It is my firm belief that this multifaceted and time tested partnership is poised to lead the world by example in the post — COVID era,” said UAE Ambassador to India, Dr. Ahmed Albanna. He will lso address the conference on Monday.

Combat healthcare challenges