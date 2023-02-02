Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched a service to evaluate healthcare professionals, including doctors and allied practitioners, using cutting-edge “Metaverse” technology.

The 3D Digital Metaverse Assessment Service integrates the real, virtual and digital worlds, enhancing the delivery of both government and private healthcare services. The move comes in support of the UAE’s efforts to attract and retain top talent in key sectors and cement its status as a top destination for global talent.

MoHAP has also unveiled a new medical thermal imaging technology, enabling healthcare providers to utilise cutting-edge innovations. After successful completion of clinical trials with the manufacturer, this cutting-edge solution will soon be available for use across the country.

The two new services were announced on Wednesday, February 1, during Arab Health 2023.

Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector, MoHAP, said the 3D Digital Metaverse Assessment Service will enable the ministry to remotely evaluate health practitioners, including doctors and allied health professionals. “This service will also streamline procedures while maintaining data security through AI. It will be unique and has several key features, including transparency and secure remote assessment where AI will be used to ensure that personal data and medical certificates match during the assessment process.”

This technology monitors eye movements and analyses facial expressions for the safety of the evaluation process. The 3D platform, which simulates a realistic assessment hall, provides clear roles and platforms for the judging committee, invigilators and examinees. Users can display any necessary documents during the assessment while ensuring the confidentiality and security of all related data and records.

Thermal imaging technology

As for the innovative thermal imaging technology, the ministry revealed that the new imaging technology will be effectively used in detecting diabetic foot inflammation for early diagnosis and monitoring surgical sites for infection risk. It will also be used in determining the psychological state of a patient through facial temperature analysis, and tracking blood vessels associated with heat-producing tumours in thermal oncology, which streamlines the process of diagnosing and monitoring patients’ conditions.

The new technology, which features a small camera linked to mobile phones, is set to bring about a paradigm shift in thermal imaging services as it can be utilized in conjunction with well-established imaging techniques like X-rays, ultrasound, MRI, nuclear medicine, and CT scans.