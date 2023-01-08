Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has honoured a number of retired employees in the Health Regulation Sector in recognition of their distinguished performance, sincerity, and dedication during their tenure at the Ministry. The ceremony was held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai.

The gesture aims to reward the retirees for their contributions to the UAE’s healthcare industry and to inspire them to continue serving their nation in the best way possible, the ministry said.

Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, assistant undersecretary for the MoHAP’s Health Regulation Sector, stressed that the Ministry is very proud of retirees’ limitless contributions made throughout their tenure and their responsible attitudes.

Dr. Al Amiri lauded their efforts to launch innovative strategies and initiatives that resulted in significant milestones in various sectors of law, policies, licensing regulation, and control. These are at the core of the Ministry’s responsibilities and are in line with the government’s visions to foster innovation, and sustainability, foresee the future and increase customer satisfaction and quality of life in the country.

Long-term approach

He emphasised that being excellent at work and doing everything possible to support the UAE and its people will always be highly appreciated. “The ministry will continue to foster an institutional culture that inspires employees to unleash their creative potential,” he said, adding that “honouring others’ hard work has always been a sustainable approach adopted by the wise leadership, which believes that the excellence of government sectors is nothing but excellence for the entire UAE.”

Al Amiri went on to say that honouring retirees who have incredibly held their responsibilities for many years is a tribute to the whole health system, and thanks to them, the ministry made a qualitative leap in boosting the nation’s position in global competitiveness indexes.

Investment in human resources