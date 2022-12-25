Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of South Africa over the victims of a fuel tanker explosion in Johannesburg, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of South Africa, as well as to the families of the victims of this tragedy, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
The death toll from a fuel tanker explosion in a South African city east of Johannesburg has risen to 15, the health minister said Sunday.
The truck was carrying gas when it got stuck under a low-lying bridge in the town of Boksburg, on Saturday, sparking flames. As firefighters worked to extinguish the flames the tanker exploded, according to emergency services officials.
At least 321 injured people were taken to the damaged hospital, though some were later transferred to other Johannesburg-area hospitals.