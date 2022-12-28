Ras Al Khaimah: A 13-year-old Emirati boy and his 39-year-old father drowned on Wednesday in a pond caused by the rainwater flooding in Wadi Shahah, Ras Al Khaimah.
According to the police, father died while trying to save his drowning son in the water.
Police operation room received a call on Wednesday afternoon about the drowning incident involving a boy and his father in a water pond filled with rainwater. According to initial reports, father jumped in to the water to save his drowning child but he could not make it as he also drowned in the deep water. Police rescue team recovered the bodies after launching the search and rescue operation in the flooded area.
Police have transferred the bodies to the hospital and are investigating the incident. Police have also warned residents to stay away from mountain areas and wadis to ensure their safety during raining season.