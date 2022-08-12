Amirah William, a 53-year-old expat from New Zealand, was recently in the news for being instrumental in the swift rescue of a Husky that was left outside in a balcony of a flat in Dubai, in the summer heat.

The rescue was praised by some members of royal families in the UAE and William had confirmed the dog was being kept safe and secure. Following the good deed, William was surprised that she just had a windfall from Emirates Draw.

“I applied for the draw online and I was completely shocked when I saw that I won. I previously won small prizes here and there, but I never really expected to win this Dh77,777,” she said.

Stray Dogs Centre is private animal shelter established in 2013 that relies solely on public support. William said her winnings will be put in the animal shelter so she and her team can continue their mission.

Other winners

Meanwhile, two other expats also won Dh77,777 each from Emirates Draw.

Jacob Avis Jacob Avis, 53, a widower and father of three daughters, said: “I lost my wife to cancer four and a half years ago, and now I’m doing whatever I can to support my three daughters as a single parent. Words cannot express my joy, and it [the prize money] will surely help cover part of the university cost for my children.”

Another winner, Iranian expat Behrouz Parsaei Jam, 49, said he is hoping to win again. “I will keep trying until I will eventually win the ultimate prize [of Dh100 million],” he added.

How to play

Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly draw by purchasing a Dh50 pencil that will support in planting coral polyps. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. With their purchase, participants are entered into two separate drawings, the first a raffle draw where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, all participants are entered into a second draw with six prize categories that include a grand prize of Dh100 million when all seven numbers are matched.