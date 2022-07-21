Dubai: Two female expatriates from Sri Lanka and Bosnia and Herzegovina were part of the batch that won Dh77,777 each in the latest round of Emirates Draw.
Subaddara Kankanamalage Thanuja, 52, a mother of two, lit up with joy after confirming her win. She said: “It was such a lovely surprise. When I first saw the email from Emirates Draw, I didn’t believe it, but when I showed my children, they encouraged me to check the website and when we saw my name, my family immediately began celebrating.”
The Sri Lankan national, who has been living in the UAE for more than 15 years now, plans to use her winnings for her children’s university education.
Another winner, Asmir Mujcinovic, 57, who is from Bosnia and Herzegovina and based in Kuwait, said: “I’ve been participating ever since I heard about Emirates Draw during a trip to Dubai in January 2022. It was a great feeling when I received my email and saw that Emirates Draw was congratulating me on winning Dh77,777. I had won smaller amounts before and now a big amount.”
How to play?
Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly draw by purchasing a Dh50 pencil that will support in planting coral polyps. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. With their purchase, participants are entered into two separate draws — the first, a raffle draw where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed to win Dh77,777 each. In addition, all participants are entered into a second draw with six prize categories that include a grand prize of Dh100 million when all seven numbers are matched.
The next draw will be on July 24 at 9pm (UAE time). It will be streamed live across Emirates Draw digital platforms.