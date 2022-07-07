Dubai: Indian expatriate Manoj Madhusoodhanan, 55, is such a lucky man. He won Dh77,777 twice from Emirates Draw within a span of three weeks!
Madhusoodhanan, who works as a workshop superintendent, said: “After I confirmed that I won again, I just started jumping around like a small child because I didn’t expect to win again so soon. I’m going to use my prize money to continue supporting people in need and charities back home. I’m more motivated now to keep participating and who knows, I might win again,” he added.
More winners
Another lucky winner is Australian expatriate Amir Abbas, who also took home Dh77,777. He said: “I found out about Emirates Draw after reading a winner’s story in the newspaper and it inspired me to participate, too. I can’t believe that I won after trying for just a few times.”
Omani national Nasr Said Al Abri also won Dh77,777 in the weekly raffle draw. He said: “I was watching television when I decided to just casually check my email because I knew that the draw had just ended. When I saw the message from Emirates Draw, I was so excited that I sat up suddenly, which startled my wife.”
How to participate?
Participants need to purchase a pencil for Dh50 that will support in planting coral polyps. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly.
The next draw will be held on July 10 at 9pm (UAE time). It will be streamed live across Emirates Draw digital platforms.