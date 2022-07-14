Dubai: It was an Eid celebration to remember for three Indian expatriates Sreejith Kochuputhadathu Surendran Nair, Rajendhar Burra and Kelvin Sunny, after they each won Dh77,777 in the latest round of Emirates Draw.
Nair, a 40-year-old civil engineer, said: “I was amazed to find out that I had won Dh77,777, especially since I’ve only participated a few times before. My wife couldn’t believe it either until I showed her the confirmation email. We will use the winnings towards the education of our eight-year-old son.”
Burra, 28, who works as accounting clerk in Dubai, for his part, said: “I’m going to use my winnings to build a home for my family, which is something that I’ve wanted to do for a while. Thank you Emirates Draw for giving me this wonderful opportunity.”
Sunny, 28, who also won Dh77,777, said: “I’m very happy, especially after participating only for the first time. I’m going to use my winnings to pay off my debt.”
