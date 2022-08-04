Dubai: Muhammed Nasir Uddin, 41, a Bangladesh civil engineer based in Ajman, is one of the lucky participants who recently won Dh77,777 from Emirates Draw.
Surprised that he won, he said: “I didn’t even realise that I had won until after the draw show ended because I got distracted chatting with friends at a coffee shop. Suddenly, I remembered mid-conversation that I bought an Dh50 pencil for the week’s draw, so I decided to watch the replay and couldn’t believe that it was my name on the screen.
“I double-checked my ticket number, and sure enough, I had won Dh77,777. I called my wife to tell her the good news, but it wasn’t until I showed her proof that it sunk in that it was true. We then told our children, who immediately reminded me I had promised to bring them a blue parrot whenever I won,” he added.
Uddin also plans to divide his winnings between charity donations, securing his children’s education, and paying his debts.
How to play?
The next draw will be on Sunday, August 7, at 9pm (UAE time). It will be streamed live across Emirates Draw digital platforms.
Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly draw by purchasing a Dh50 pencil that will support in planting coral polyps. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. With their purchase, participants are entered into two separate drawings, the first a raffle draw where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, all participants are entered into a second draw with six prize categories that include a grand prize of Dh100 million when all seven numbers are matched.