Dubai: The latest batch of Emirates Draw winners included two participants from the Middle East: Mohsen Murad from Egypt and Abdul Qader Mohammed Saqallah from Jordan who won Dh77,777 each in the latest draw.

Murad, 39, a salesman and a father of three based in Ajman, said: “I still can’t believe that I won. I was watching the livestream on Facebook and was shocked to see my name appear, especially since my English isn’t strong so it was a bit of a struggle to understand how to create an account. It was all worth it though as I won.”

“I will help more people especially those who depend on me, including relatives and friends. I’m also going to buy a few essentials for my family that I’ve been putting off,” he added.

Saqallah, an investment analyst based in Dubai, said: “I was relaxing in bed when I received the notification that I had won. I was so shocked and happy at the same time that I jumped out of bed and celebrated the amazing news. I plan to invest my winnings and hope that my good fortune will continue to grow.”

How to play?

To enter the weekly draw, participants need to purchase a Dh50 pencil that will support in planting coral polyps. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. With their purchase, participants are entered into two separate draws: The first is a raffle draw, where every week, seven lucky participants are guaranteed to win Dh77,777 each. In addition, all participants are entered into a second draw with six prize categories that include a grand prize of Dh100 million when all seven numbers are matched.

The next draw will be on July 31 at 9pm (UAE time).

Sponsorship of basketball tournament

Meanwhile, Emirates Draw is the main sponsor of the FIBA U18 Asian Championship GBA Qualifier, which will take place from July 29 to August 6 in Dubai.