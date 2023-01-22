Dubai: Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, has revealed that the total amount disbursed for marriage grants last year 2022 reached Dh199,080,000, reaching 2,844 beneficiaries all over the UAE, compared to 2,727 beneficiaries during 2021.
She said that the marriage grants provided by the Ministry of Community Development (MoCD) comes in the context of the leadership’s keenness and government support to young citizens who are about to get married enabling them build stable and cohesive families.
The value of the marriage grant is Dh70,000, disbursed in one payment to those who are eligible.
The minister elaborated a number of measures initiated by the ministry three years ago to facilitate the procedures and documents of obtaining marriage grants through an electronic link with federal and local authorities. This step makes it easier for customers to receive the required documents and expedite the marriage grant.
She pointed out that the goal of the marriage grant is to help young future spouses to start a stable marriage family life by providing them with financial support.
Hessa pointed out that the increasing number of young beneficiaries of marriage grants reflects an increase in the decisions of younger generations to establish stable families, and at the same time an increase in the percentage of marriages among Emiratis.
The marriage grant is disbursed based on a number of conditions. The applicant and his wife must be UAE nationals, age of the husband must not be less than 21 years, age of the wife must be 18 years at the time of the marriage contract, and the groom’s net income should not exceed Dh25,000. It is mandatory for both spouses to attend awareness courses organised by the Ministry of Community Development through its electronic platform.
The Ministry of Community Development allows obtaining the marriage grant through its website.