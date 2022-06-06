Image Credit: Official logo of the award that aims to promote the legacy of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, in fostering dialogue between civilisations

Fujairah: The second edition of an award, with prizes worth Dh1 million in total, has been launched in the UAE to celebrate the love of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and promote his biography.

‘For the love of the Prophet’ award has local and international categories seeking the best works by youth using poetry, painting, calligraphy and multimedia to represent the peaceful message of Islam and its Prophet (PBUH).

On Monday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, emphasised on the pivotal role of multidisciplinary forms in promoting the biography of the Prophet and highlighting the lessons and values learned from it through research, and literary and artistic expression.

His remarks came during a press conference in Fujairah announcing details of the second edition of the award, organised in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and Youth under Al Bader initiative recently launched under the patronage of the Crown Prince of Fujairah.

Sheikh Mohammed referred to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, in supporting talents and nurturing generations that study the biography of the Prophet and Islamic history and disseminate Islam’s message of moderation and tolerance to the world.

Foundation for dialogue

Noura bint Mohammed al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, praised Al Bader initiative and the ‘For the Love of the Prophet’ award, which lay the foundation of a generation of talented youth who are aware of the legacy of Prophet Muhammad and embrace his values of tolerance, coexistence, and human fraternity.

“The world is embracing culture and arts to empower a civilised intercultural dialogue between different people and nations in addition to opening up to new creative concepts that will contribute to elevating the conversation not only now, but also in the future,” she said.

Award categories

The award is divided into a national and international award. The local award is aimed at school students in the following age groups: 6-10 years and 11-17 years, as well as a youth category (18-25 years). Participation in the national award is open to all nationalities residing in the UAE.

In the international category, participation is accepted from all ages and all countries of the world.

Registration

The deadline for participation is September 25. To participate, and to view the award’s criteria and more details, people can visit the award’s Albdr website and official Instagram account.

Winning artworks

Besides various monetary prizes, top submissions will also be published on the Al Bader website and its social media platforms. Both the winning and qualifying artworks will be showcased in an exhibition.

Residency programme