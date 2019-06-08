ABU DHABI: Over 407 million drops of polio vaccine have been delivered to more than 71 million Pakistani children as part of the Emirates Polio Campaign implemented in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan since 2014 till the end of April 2019, the UAE-Pakistan Assistance Programme (UAEPAP) has announced.

The aid comes in line with the directives of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the support of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow-up of Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to provide and deliver infrastructural and humanitarian development support to the health sector and to strengthen immunisation programmes in Pakistan. Since 2011, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed has donated $167 million (Dh613 million) to support global efforts to eradicate poliomyelitis, focusing particularly on Pakistan and Afghanistan.