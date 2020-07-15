Participants of the webinar held on July 15 to sign an agreement between the Clean Energy Business Council (CEBC) in UAE and the Women in Renewable Energy (WiRE) in Canada to advance gender diversity in renewable and clean technologies. Image Credit:

Dubai: The Clean Energy Business Council (CEBC) in UAE and the Women in Renewable Energy (WiRE) in Canada signed an agreement on Wednesday to advance gender diversity in renewable and clean technologies for the MENA region.

The CEBC-WiRE agreement singed on Wednesday aims to enhance the relationship and facilitate exchanges among female professionals between Canada and the MENA region. Both organisations will work together to advance the objective of improving gender equality and diversity across the energy sector.

Removing barriers

Removing barriers to advance the role and recognition of women working in the renewable energy sector remains key priority for both CEBC and WiRE agreement. The agreement will promote the participation and empowerment of young women and girls to build a sustainable renewable and clean energy sector.

Canadian Ambassador to the UAE Marcy Grossman opened a video conference on Wednesday to underline the partnership. Mhairi Main Garcia, Vice-Chair of CEBC and Partner at Dentons, and Joanna Osawe, President and CEO of WiRE, participated in the signing ceremony and led a unique webinar showcasing the contribution of inspiring women leaders in the clean energy sector in Canada and MENA region.

The participants of the event noted the gender agenda creates a successful path to increase renewables and clean energy around the world. The collaboration of two global energy leaders, the UAE and Canada, will bring forward new innovative solutions, knowledge, and best practices for others to follow.

Canada-UAE energy relationship

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Grossman said: “Over the past months, we have witnessed significant developments in the Canada-UAE energy relationship. The signing of this collaborative agreement, between WiRE and CEBC, is further confirmation of our countries’ commitments to advancing shared values, such as diversity and inclusion, as we work towards a sustainable energy future.

“Our success depends on the work of a range of players in the energy ecosystem — government, non-governmental organizations, and business — to further forge the Canada-UAE energy nexus.”

Emirates Environmental Group

During the video conference, Habiba Al Marashi, Chairperson of Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) said that there are significant environmental, economic and cultural benefits of promoting gender diversity in the renewal energy sector. “ Companies with more women on their board of directors are more likely to proactively invest in renewable energy and to reduce carbon emissions, she noted.

“A country’s national competitiveness correlates strongly with various metrics of gender equality. Investing in women enhances recruitment and retention and creates a more inclusive work environment,” she added. The EEG, in collaboration with its international partners including Canada, supports 3Es — Equal Opportunity, Equal Pay, and Equal Leadership — in the renewable energy sector.

What is WiRE

Launched in 2013, WiRE forges partnerships with a spectrum of renewable energy industry associations, other related networking groups for professional women from across the energy sector, and academic providers.