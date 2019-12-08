The national initiative aims to fulfill UAE being a global incubator for tolerance

The national initiative aims to align the country’s policies, work environment and all procedures with the UAE being a global incubator for tolerance. Image Credit: Twitter/@HHShkMohd

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday chaired a Cabinet meeting in Abu Dhabi, in which he approved a national initiative for tolerance.

The national initiative aims to align the country’s policies, work environment and all procedures with the UAE being a global incubator for tolerance.

In a series of tweets, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Today, I chaired a Cabinet meeting, in which we approved a national initiative for tolerance to align our policies, work environment and all procedures with the UAE being a global incubator for tolerance”.

“Today, we also celebrated the first batch of Emirati tolerance experts, who graduated from the International Institute for Tolerance, which operates under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

“We have also tasked Abdul Rahman Al Owais with the chairmanship of the General Authority for Sports and we approved the establishment of the Emirates Food Security Council to oversee the implementation of the food security strategy in the country”, Sheikh Mohammed added.