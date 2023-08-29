Abu Dhabi: Throughout the month of August, Big Ticket’s guaranteed weekly e-draw is giving four customers the chance to walk away with Dh100,000 each, every week. Among this week’s lucky winners are nationals from Netherlands, Bangladesh, and India.

Rajeeb Rahman, 1st weekly e-draw winner for Week 3

Rajeeb is a 32-year-old salesman who lives in Kuwait. He started purchasing Big Ticket in the last 2 years along with 9 of his friends after they heard about it from social media. The lucky winner of Dh100,000 was very happy about his winnings and said, "I can't believe it. I am so happy and will call my friends; they will be happy. For now, I don't have any plans, but I am happy thank you Big Ticket."

Nikhilchandra Shah, 2nd weekdly e-draw winner for Week 3

Nikhilchandra Shah

A 52-year-old from Mumbai who lives in Dubai has been buying Big Ticket entries for the last two years without missing a month along with 7 of his friends. Nikhil was thrilled when he received the winning call and said, ‘’I am so happy, I am in shock. I didn't expect to win today.'’

When asked about his plans, he replied, ‘'The first thing we will do is celebrate our win. Definitely, we will engage in some charitable activities. I want to advise all the Big Ticket fans who haven't won yet, don’t lose hope and keep trying. Have faith, be consistent, and the results will come one day.’’

Sagir Ahamed Islam Ahamed, 3rd weekly e-draw winner for Week 3

Sagir Ahamed Islam Ahamed

Saghir is a 36-year-old from Bangladesh who lives in Fujairah and works as a cashier in a pharmacy. He has been buying Big Ticket entries for the last 8 months in a group of 15 people.

Each month, they purchase tickets under the names of different group members and travel from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi to buy their tickets from the Big Ticket store at Abu Dhabi Airport. However, this is the first time they've bought a Big Ticket under Sagir’s name," said the lucky winner of Dh100,000.

"I am so happy. I think I brought luck to my friends. We are all excited about this win, and we hope to receive another call from Richard on September 3rd and win the Dh20 million."

Pieter de Ridder, 4th weekly e-draw for Week 3

Pieter de Ridder

The fourth lucky winner of Dh100,000 is Pieter, a 37-year-old from the Netherlands who lives in Abu Dhabi and works as an engineer on a ship. The second-time customer, Pieter, said, 'I am happy about my win. This is my second time participating in Big Ticket, and I want to advise everyone to try it. Big Ticket is real and it's a great opportunity.'"

Electronic draws

Customers of Big Ticket who purchase raffle tickets during the month of August are automatically entered into one of the weekly electronic draws that will see four winners walk away with Dh100,000 every week.

Anyone who purchases tickets during the promotion dates will also stand the chance to win the Dh20 million grand prize on 3rd September 2023. Fans of Big Ticket have until 31st August to make their purchases online at www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.

The upcoming weekly e-draw date:

Promotion 4: 25th - 31st August & Draw Date – 1st September (Friday)

• All Big Ticket raffle tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered into the adjoining draw date only; the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.

• Big Ticket was launched in 1992 at the Abu Dhabi International Airport. Today, Big Ticket is the largest and longest-running raffle draw for cash prizes and dream luxury cars in the GCC.