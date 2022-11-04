Dubai: Retail conglomerate Landmark Group has announced it will be launching the 13th edition of its annual social impact campaign Beat Diabetes on November 12 in Dubai.
The Group is set to host a series of Beat Diabetes activities this year starting on November 12, two days prior to World Diabetes Day. The event will take place at Safa Park in Dubai from 7am to 2pm to raise awareness about diabetes and its care among the UAE’s communities, in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Health Authority and Al Jalila Foundation.
The 3.8km walk coincides with the Dubai Fitness Challenge and encourages residents to increase their daily physical activity. The event will also host many activities for the entire family, some of which include Bungee Run, Obstacle Course, Giant Jenga, Bollywood and Zumba Dancing and Live Music.
Free check ups
This year too, Dubai Health Authority will conduct free blood sugar testing, BMI testing as well as health and nutrition consultations for all participants at the park. All proceeds from this charity event will be donated to Al Jalila Foundation, a UAE-based not-for-profit organisation established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
In addition, every 10,000 steps participants complete through the STEPPI app will unlock a donation of Dh10 towards the Beat Diabetes Fund, facilitated by Al Jalila Foundation, for the medical treatment of patients suffering from diabetes complications. Landmark Group has also committed an annual funding of Dh1 million for the next five years for the cause.
Participants are encouraged to dress up in blue to represent the cause; they can win prizes for the most stylish walker. People can join the walk by registering on BeatDiabetes website.