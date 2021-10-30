Professor Dr Hossam Hamdy is the first recipient of the Health Worker Recognition Award, conferred upon him by the Eastern Mediterranean Region Office of World Health Organisation. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Professor Dr Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor, Gulf Medical University, has become the first recipient of the Health Worker Recognition Award conferred upon him by the Eastern Mediterranean Region Office (EMRO) of World Health Organisation (WHO). Professor Hamdy has been internationally acknowledged for his outstanding academic contributions towards transforming medical professional education in the region.

The award is for the year 2021, which has been designated by WHO as the International Year of Health and Care Workers. On this occasion, EMRO has recognised and appreciated the untiring efforts and services of all health workers, especially in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Declaring the winners of the Health Worker Recognition Awards, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO, and Dr Ahmed Al Mandahari, WHO General Director EMRO, said: “This year, WHO is ensuring its commitment towards the need to invest in health workers and showing gratitude to their unwavering efforts. We are reinforcing that message by creating a new Eastern Mediterranean Health Workers Recognition Awards and it is my great pleasure to announce Professor Hossam Hamdy as the first recipient of this prestigious award in the category of Medical Education.”

Active contribution

An active paediatric surgeon, a well-renowned researcher and a catalyst in the field of medical education, Professor Hamdy has actively contributed to the advancement of professional health education for the last 40 years in the region. He has made major contributions to the development of the medical profession in Egypt, Bahrain, UAE and several countries in EMRO during a career spanning across different senior academic and administrative roles. Currently, he is successfully handling the leadership mantle as a chancellor at Gulf Medical University, Ajman, UAE. At the heart of his efforts has always been a desire to improve the quality of medical education.

‘Research and innovation are integral’