Dubai: Professor Dr Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor, Gulf Medical University, has become the first recipient of the Health Worker Recognition Award conferred upon him by the Eastern Mediterranean Region Office (EMRO) of World Health Organisation (WHO). Professor Hamdy has been internationally acknowledged for his outstanding academic contributions towards transforming medical professional education in the region.
The award is for the year 2021, which has been designated by WHO as the International Year of Health and Care Workers. On this occasion, EMRO has recognised and appreciated the untiring efforts and services of all health workers, especially in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Declaring the winners of the Health Worker Recognition Awards, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO, and Dr Ahmed Al Mandahari, WHO General Director EMRO, said: “This year, WHO is ensuring its commitment towards the need to invest in health workers and showing gratitude to their unwavering efforts. We are reinforcing that message by creating a new Eastern Mediterranean Health Workers Recognition Awards and it is my great pleasure to announce Professor Hossam Hamdy as the first recipient of this prestigious award in the category of Medical Education.”
Active contribution
An active paediatric surgeon, a well-renowned researcher and a catalyst in the field of medical education, Professor Hamdy has actively contributed to the advancement of professional health education for the last 40 years in the region. He has made major contributions to the development of the medical profession in Egypt, Bahrain, UAE and several countries in EMRO during a career spanning across different senior academic and administrative roles. Currently, he is successfully handling the leadership mantle as a chancellor at Gulf Medical University, Ajman, UAE. At the heart of his efforts has always been a desire to improve the quality of medical education.
‘Research and innovation are integral’
Upon receiving the award, Professor Hamdy remarked: “I am honoured to receive this award and accepting it on behalf of my students and fellow academicians. My work would not have been possible without a wide range of collaborators. It goes without saying that the WHO recognition will have a huge impact on the advancement of the medical education in UAE and the region. Research and innovation will be integral to the students’ learning experience and next-generation physicians should be competent in treating patients while maintaining the health of the population and I will continue to actively contribute towards this transformation. This pandemic has made us realise that health professionals, medical students and teachers can have an important role in conquering the COVID-19 pandemic.”