Dubai: Arab India Spices Group has joined a growing list of businesses, institutions and individuals announcing their support of the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

The initiative aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity, which helps fight hunger and malnutrition especially among victims of crises and natural disasters.

Dr Harish Tahiliani, Managing Director, Arab India Spices, said: “By launching the campaign, the UAE once again underscores its unwavering commitment to expanding the scope of charity and humanitarian work in order to include tens of millions of afflicted individuals around the world. This new noble campaign joins a host of other inspiring initiatives that highlight the prevailing values of good and solidarity in the UAE community.”

He added: “We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the campaign’s food aid endowment fund, which reflects our commitment to support humanitarian efforts and practice social responsibility.”

More contributions

Also on Saturday, First Security Group announced a contribution of Dh1 million in support of the campaign. Major General (Rtd) Abdul Aziz Mohammed Al Bannai, CEO and board member of the Group, said: “The campaign is the UAE’s message of solidarity to those in need around the world, and a true reflection of our community’s keenness to help and make a difference. The campaign adds to the UAE’s admirable record of humanitarian and charity work.”

He added: “It is an honour to contribute to the campaign and to support the UAE’s efforts of providing a food safety net for underprivileged communities. This support reflects First Security Group’s commitment to our social responsibility role and to supporting the objectives of this noble campaign.”

The latest campaign is an extension of previous food aid drives launched under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed over the past three years, starting with ‘10 Million Meals’, then ‘100 Million Meals’ and later ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign in Ramadan 2022.

Donation channels

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website, as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll free number 800 9999.

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate Dh1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users.