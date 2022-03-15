Dubai: Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Tuesday tweeted that working hours for private-sector employees during Ramadan will be reduced by two hours daily.
Earlier this month, the UAE government announced the Ramadan working times for public sector employees.
The official working hours for federal government employees during Ramadan will be 9am to 2.30pm, from Monday to Thursday, and from 9am to 12pm, on Fridays of every week.
Ramadan is likely to begin on Saturday, April 2, and will probably end on Sunday, May 1, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.