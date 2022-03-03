Dubai: The UAE government announced the Ramadan working times for public sector employees on Thursday.
The official working hours for federal government employees during Ramadan, from 9am to 2pm, from Monday to Thursday, and from 9am to 12pm, on Fridays of every week.
Ramadan is likely to begin on Saturday, April 2, and will end on Sunday, May 1, according to Arabian weather, the first and largest Arabic site that provides information on weather forecasts.
On the first day of Ramadan, the people of Dubai will fast about 13 hours and 47 minutes, gradually increasing to about 14 and a half hours towards the end of the holy month.
The crescent moon is expected to be visible on Friday, April 1, which is corresponding to the 29th of the Islamic month of Shaban. Accordingly, April 2, will be the first day of Ramadan.
The Ramadan timings for private sector employees will be confirmed by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisaion (MOHRE) closer to the date.