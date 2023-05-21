UAE airlines go on hiring overdrive as they expand services
Training programmes see nearly 40% spike in enrollments
Rain hits parts of UAE, more showers expected this week
Convective clouds are expected to cause lightning, windy conditions and rough seas
Sharjah private school ratings: 97% of schools ranked ‘acceptable or better’
Results of evaluations also tied to tuition fee hikes of up to 5% for coming academic year
Kuwait updates driving licence rules
Driving licence for expats to be valid for one year
5. Hollywood star Johnny Depp is 'proud' of his 'rotting teeth'
The actor received a 7-minute standing ovation for his latest movie premiered at Cannes