Abu Dhabi: Greater collaboration on a cultural level between the Gulf and Sub-Saharan Africa has been explored at the Abu Dhabi Art Fair 2022 at Manarat Saadiyat, with the participation of UAE Africa Connect.
Launched in October by The Diplomacy Lab, the UAE Africa Connect initiative at Abu Dhabi Art initiative engaged with artists and galleries participating in the art fair who come from or represent Africa.
UAE Africa Connect had a presence in the community and social hub space to share information about the platform and develop and awareness about upcoming activations and opportunities.
Dyala Nusseibeh, Director of Abu Dhabi Art, said: "The UAE Africa Connect initiative at Abu Dhabi Art was an important one, highlighting possibilities for greater collaboration on a cultural level between the Gulf and Sub-Saharan Africa. The talk that was held in parallel with their display space brought together two important galleries, Kó gallery from Nigeria along with Afriart Gallery from Uganda, alongside the All Africa festival founder Nina Olatoke and was moderated by curator Munira Al Sayegh.
"The discussion that ensued through the panel and the vital topics raised, paved the way for future cooperation which we all look forward to."
Cultural collaboration
Farshied Jabarkhyl, Head of the Diplomacy Lab, said: "The UAE is uniquely positioned to establish this platform as it places significant weight on the power of cultural collaboration, and more specifically on what can be achieved through cultural diplomacy. With a particular focus on art, these platforms can create powerful and impactful channels of cooperation and growth between countries."
The work of UAE Africa Connect will be delivered through initiatives in the form of intercultural dialogue sessions, research, empowerment, investment and youth engagement all with the aim of highlighting and strengthening the rich cultural histories of these nations and the positive impact of collaboration with the creative economy.