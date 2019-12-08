News comes days after another teen died from a fall in Sharjah

Buildings in Umm Al Quwain. Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Umm Al Quwain: In yet another suspected case of teen suicide in the UAE, a 16-year-old Indian girl has died after falling from the window of her sixth floor apartment in Umm Al Quwain, sources told Gulf News.

The death of the Kerala girl identified as F.M took place on Sunday morning, days after another 15-year-old girl from the south Indian state died after a fall from her 10th floor apartment in Sharjah.

Social worker Ashraf Thamarassery, who is assisting the family of F.M with the legal formalities, told Gulf News that her family learnt about the tragedy only when the police came to their house around 5.30am

“Her brother and grandmother had come on a visit. Her father is in Kerala for some work. I was called by her uncle to help with the legal procedures,” he said.

“It is very tragic that young children are taking extreme steps like this. We are all shocked and disturbed,” he added.