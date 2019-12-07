Police are investigating if the incident is a case of suicide, says official

Sharjah Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Sharjah: A 15-year-old Indian girl, identified as N., died on Friday after falling from the 10th floor of a building in Sharjah’s Maysaloon area, Sharjah Police confirmed to Gulf News on Saturday.

An official said police are investigating if the incident was a case of suicide.

The girl was reportedly a student at an Indian school in Sharjah.

On being alerted, police and paramedics arrived at the scene to find the Indian girl had suffered serious injuries from the fall, the official said.

She was transferred to Kuwaiti Hospital around 10.50pm but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Sharjah Police are investigating what led to the incident, while Sharjah prosecutors have ordered for an examination to be carried out on the girl ’s body in the forensic lab.

Police have summoned the parents for questioning. Al Gharb Police Station is investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, EP Johnson, president of Indian Association Sharjah, told Gulf News on Saturday afternoon: “It is an unfortunate incident. I express my deepest condolences to the family.”