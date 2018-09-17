Dubai: Two were killed and five others injured in a traffic accident on Shaikh Rashid Road towards Dubai before Garhoud tunnel, police said on Monday.

Brigadier Ali Ghanim, director of Al Muraqabbat police station, said the accident took place at 9:42am when a minibus crashed into a cement barrier after the vehicle’s tyre exploded.

“A man and a woman were killed and another man and four women suffered injuries. The minibus swerved after a flat tyre and hit the barrier and then crashed into a lamppost. The injured passengers were taken to Rashid Hospital for treatment,” Brigadier Ghanim said.

Officers from Al Muraqabbat police station went to traffic site with ambulances and rescue team from Dubai Police. Other teams of Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Municipality went to the scene too.

“Drivers should inspect their vehicles and fix the problems, especially the tyres. Flat tyre can cause accidents with fatalities,” Brigadier Ghanim said.