Image Credit:

Fujairah: Two motorists were injured in Fujairah on Saturday after a truck overturned onto a woman’s car, Fujairah Police said on Sunday.

Captain Mohmmad Hassan Al Basri, acting director of the Media and Public Relations Department of Fujairah Police, told Gulf News that the police operations room received a call on Saturday at around 4.15pm to report an accident on Yasba Road roundabout on the way to the Sakamkam area.

The accident took place when a truck, driven by Asian man, entered the roundabout without making sure that the road was clear.

As a result, the truck collided with car of Emirati woman in her 30s.

Both of the drivers sustained moderate injuries and were transferred to hospital for treatment.

Police said the truck driver caused the accident as he did not ensue that the road was clear before entering it.

“The cause of the accident is due to a lack of attention, and negligence leading to the driver’s loss of control over the vehicle,” said Al Basri.

Traffic Police and paramedics moved to the scene of the accident and the injured were transferred to hospital for treatment.