Dubai: Two Filipino expats and an Indian nationals won Dh100,000 each in the recent 102nd Mahzooz weekly draw in Dubai.
Jennifer, 44, a Filipino who works as a call Centre executive for a bank in the UAE, will now have the chance to ensure the financial future of her family back in the Philippines. She also plans to give back to the community, in addition to sensible investments in her hometown. She said: “Mahzooz has helped me just as much as I like helping others”.
Her compatriot, 40-year old Filipino expat Eleuterio, who also won Dh100,000, learnt of his win from friends. He had previously won smaller prizes but this was his first time winning a substantial cash award. He is planning of investing his prize money in the Philippines and some of it to charity.
Indian accountant Mary, 43, is the third raffle draw winner. She said she will set aside a portion of her prize money for her daughter’s higher education, and she would be giving some to charity. She will also treat her friends to a special meal to celebrate her victory.
Fantastic Friday draw
Meanwhile, Mahzooz has introduced the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw, aside from the current Super Saturday draws. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose only 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million. The Super Saturday Grand Draw requires participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million. Entrants can participate by registering on Mahzooz app and website, and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 to join both draws.