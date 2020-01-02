Victims were aged 18 and 19, two are left in a critical condition

Ras Al Khaimah: Two Emirati youths died and four were injured in a road accident in Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on the Azan-Tawain Road at around 9pm on New Year’s Day just south of Ras Al Khaimah.

Police received reports of an accident involving six people at 9.06pm

Patrols and ambulances were dispatched and one person was pronounced dead on scene while a second died in Saqr Hospital. Four others also sustained serious injuries. The two victims were aged 18 and 19.

Ahmad Al Hajri, CEO of the National Ambulance Service said seven ambulances and two first response cars were sent to the scene.

From the four injuries, he said two critical cases were sent to Shaikh Khalifa Specialist Hospital while the other two went to Dibba Fujairah Hospital for medium to critical injuries.