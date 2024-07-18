It is also the only place in Sharjah, where you can register a car as classic, with special plates.

“The club was founded by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and inaugurated in 2008,” an official spokesperson told Gulf News.

According to the spokesperson, the club is divided into four sections – the workshop, the classic cars museum, the club and members, and finally the council.

The Sharjah Classic Car Museum

The museum is right next to the club and it showcases a collection of 110 cars, valued at approximately Dh120 million.

“The cars are displayed chronologically, starting from 1886, offering visitors a fascinating journey through automotive history,” the spokesperson added.

Besides the vintage cars, the museum also showcases two motorcycles, and five bicycles.

The motorbikes given by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah Image Credit: Nishitha Rachel/ Gulf News

It also has petrol pumps on display which were used in the UAE’s petrol stations in the past, dating back to their use between 1961 and 1985, along with air pump for inflating tires.

“Visitors can take a guided tour to learn about the various types of vintage cars, their history, and the stages of their development. These tours also complement the school curriculum by providing additional educational material,” according to the spokesperson.

Each month, the museum is said to attract around 4,000 to 5,000 visitors.

Evolution of cars

The museum is divided into five zones showcasing cars from different eras. These include some unique cars like a Dodge Brothers Touring (USA) (1915), Chrysler Plymouth (USA) (1932), Nissan Datsun B210 (Japan) (1978), Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman (Germany) (1969), Riley RMS Roadster (UK) (1948 to 1951), Range Rover HIS (UK) (1993), Rolls Royce Silver SPUR (UK) (1989), and a Rolls Royce Limousine Silver (UK) (1989).

The five zones displayed shows the evolution of cars over the years.

The first zone features 15 cars from 1915 to 1939, and the second zone displays 28 cars manufactured between the years 1940 to 1959.

The third zone features 39 cars between the years 1960 to 1987. A part of this zone is referred to as the ‘royal section’, by the staff, displays the cars given by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi himself. This section includes four cars and two motorbikes, including the Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman.

The cars are even displayed outside the museum at various events Image Credit: Sharjah Old Cars Club

The fourth zone features twelve large cars and some classic cars that were used in the United Arab Emirates.

The final zone is designated for classic car enthusiasts. This zone is for cars lent by the public, whether they are vintage or new, private or ordinary. However, there is only one criteria if you want to showcase your car. It has to be 30 years or older.

Registering a car as classic

The spokesperson clarified that the procedure to register a classic car is the same as registering a normal car. In both cases, a thorough car test is conducted to ensure no major modifications have been made.

“The car has to be thirty years old or older to be considered a classic car. And the charge to showcase the car is Dh600 per car,” said Huda Thani, a staff member from the club.

Members of the club can also enjoy significant discounts on car insurance, with savings of up to 80 per cent, considering that insuring older cars can generally be more expensive. The club also offers consultancy services for members interested in purchasing cars from outside the UAE.

“The club currently has around 1,700 members from the GCC to the Arab Levant, and even from outside the country. To become a member of the club, all you have to do is register on their website,” said a spokesperson from the club.

Workshop for classic cars

Owners of classic cars often visit the workshop section of the club.

According to the spokesperson, the workshop has around 120 technicians, with over 20 years of expertise in classic cars. Some are so specialised that they can recreate parts of classic cars that are no longer manufactured.

“With their extensive expertise, our technicians can recreate parts that are no longer available, ensuring that even the rarest classic cars can be maintained and restored to their original glory,” the spokesperson explained.

A vintage car displayed at an event Image Credit: Sharjah Old Cars Club

Every year, the club hosts an event where the classic cars from the club are driven across the UAE. The most recent event saw the cars being driven for 300km, with different destinations within Sharjah.

“This year I hear it will be longer. I think they will be driving for three days, with the club being the starting point with different destinations across the UAE. But mostly in Sharjah itself,” Thani said.

Activities for children

Besides showcasing several unique cars at the museum, the club also organises a variety of programs, workshops, and recreational activities. This includes summer and winter camps for children and youth.

The ongoing summer camp segment from July 15 to 25 is titled ‘Young Mechanic’, and is for children aged from 13 to 18 years.