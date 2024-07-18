The joint venture Plenty and Mawarid have formed will invest more than Dh500 million ($130 million) into the partnership’s first project in the GCC, an indoor vertical farm in Abu Dhabi, designed to grow more than 2 million kilogrammes of strawberries annually. The joint venture plans to develop up to five farms in the next five years, which would require investing up to Dh2.5 billion ($680 million) and bring thousands of employment opportunities to the region.

The Abu Dhabi farm will develop a year-round supply of berries with peak-season flavour for both the local UAE market and export to other GCC countries, replacing air freight and reducing food miles compared to current imports. The farm’s complete production of strawberries is already pre-committed to Plenty partner and global premium berry leader Driscoll’s, which will also contribute its proprietary genetics, global brand and extensive market experience.

“As part of our strategy to delight berry consumers around the world, we are excited to partner with Plenty and Mawarid on this pioneering project,” said Soren Bjorn, CEO of Driscoll’s. “The Gulf region and the United Arab Emirates specifically have long been great markets for Driscoll’s, and this project will help ensure we can meet the demands of consumers in this market into the future.”

The new farm will be the world’s first commercial-scale vertical strawberry farm outside of North America, following the opening of Plenty’s first strawberry farm in Virginia later this year, also in partnership with Driscoll’s, state news agency WAM has reported. Construction on the Abu Dhabi farm, which will be approximately 7,500 square metres (81,000 square feet), is targeted to be completed in late 2026.

“Mawarid has increasingly focused on adopting cutting-edge technologies in support of the UAE mandate to build innovative food security capabilities,” said Kashif Shamsi, Group CEO of Mawarid. “Our global search for a sustainable solution to the challenges we face in the Middle East led us to the incredible team at Plenty. This joint venture enables us to leverage the most advanced farming technology in the world to grow local food supply throughout the GCC, beginning with our home market in Abu Dhabi, while preserving our precious natural resources.”