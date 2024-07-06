Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have urged drivers to be vigilant and not leave their vehicles running unattended while engaging in activities like shopping, stopping at petrol stations, using ATMs or praying.
The Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrols highlighted the risk involved when drivers leave their vehicles in operation mode, even for short periods.
They noted that it is common for some drivers to leave infants or young children inside running vehicles, which not only poses a security risk but also endangers the children.
Under Article 5 of Item 4 of the Traffic Rules, it is mandatory for drivers to ensure they do not park in prohibited areas, and if necessary to park on a roadway, they must take all necessary precautions to ensure road safety and prevent vehicle movement during their absence.
Furthermore, according to Article 70 of the Federal Traffic Law, failing to comply with traffic signs and instructions can lead to a fine of Dh500.