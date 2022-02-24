Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has warned of some road closures tomorrow, February 25, at different times between 12pm and 4.30pm, to give way to the staging of the UAE World Tour Expo 2020 Dubai Stage.
RTA tweeted today: “Expected delays on the routes of UAE World Tour Expo 2020 Dubai Stage on Friday February 25, 2022, from 12 PM until 4:30 PM. Please use the alternative roads to easily reach your destination. #RTA”
Cycling route
The cycling event will start and finish at the Expo 2020 Dubai site. Some of the affected roads and streets include Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, Al Yalayis, a part of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road entering Dubai Production City and Jumeirah Golf Estates towards Dubai Sports City; Hessa Street across Dubai Motor City.
Also affected are some streets in Al Warqa’a, Mirdif, Rashidiya as well as Ras Al Khor Road, Meydan Street, Zabeel and Al Wasl Streets. Cyclists will also head towards Downtown area, Palm Jumeriah, Dubai Marina, before returning to Expo 2020 Dubai.
Read more
- More than 45,000 tailgating violations recorded in Abu Dhabi in 2021
- One year on, Abu Dhabi motorists find Darb tolls 'reasonable and easy'
- Hamdan bin Mohammed amends resolution on road transportation and vehicle rental activities in Dubai
- Watch: UAE authorities launch ‘Enjoy a Safe Winter’ awareness drive
RTA tweeted a video clip showing which roads will be affected and at what specific times to help motorists find alternative road options.