Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No (2) of 2022, amending some clauses of Executive Council Resolution No (47) of 2017 pertaining to the regulation of road transportation and vehicle rental activities in Dubai.

The new resolution replaces clause Nos (1), (3), (5), (8) and (10) with new clauses related to vehicle transportation, obligations for such facilities, violations and administrative penalties and grievances.

According to the amended resolution, it is mandatory to receive a permit to exercise rental activities. The permit is valid for a renewable term of one year. The applicant must submit a renewal request within 30 days of the permit’s expiry. RTA’s Licensing Agency can extend the permit for no more than three years, according to the terms and conditions.

Government entities, though, are exempt from the permit requirements.

No promotional material allowed

The resolution also specifies the obligations of the licensed entities. These include adhering to the laws and regulations issued by the RTA on the activity and ensuring the provision of an office, vehicles and parking spaces that are suitable for the licensed activity and are in accordance with the regulations outlined in the resolution’s by laws, among other obligations. According to the resolution, licensed entities are not permitted to attach any promotional material on their vehicles before obtaining an approval from RTA.

Dh10,000 fine for violation

The Resolution also sets the fines for violators. Fines will be doubled if the same violation was committed again within a year from the date of the first violation, but should not exceed Dh10,000. RTA may take more than one measure against violators, starting with issuing a written warning and then suspending their activity for no more than six months, and ending with the permanent cancellation of the permit.

The resolution also says that grievances must be submitted to the RTA’s director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors in writing within 30 days of the issuance of the decision or measure against the party. The submitted grievance will be reviewed within 30 days by a committee formed by the director-general. The decision issued by the committee on the grievance will be final.