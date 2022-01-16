Dubai: The Dubai Police and Roads and Transport Authority officials on Sunday inspected the Infinity Bridge, which is set for its opening today.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, and Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, affirmed the readiness of the bridge for vehicle movement.

The RTA also shared a video, showing the inspection of the bridge, on Twitter.

The RTA on Friday announced the temporary closure of Al Shindagha Tunnel in the direction from Deira to Bur Dubai.

Where is Infinity Bridge

Infinity Bridge which has been built over Dubai Creek next to Al Shindagha Tunnel, forms a key component of Al Shindagha Corridor Project spanning 13 km along Sheikh Rashid Street, Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street and Cairo Street, which features a total cost of Dh5.3 billion. The bridge supports development needs and improves the link between Deira and Bur Dubai by raising the total number of lanes crossing Dubai Creek from 48 to 60. The bridge can accommodate 24,000 vehicles per hour in both directions and features a combined 3-metre-wide track for pedestrians and cyclists

Al Shindagha Corridor

Al Shindagha Corridor is a key strategic project undertaken by RTA that consists of 11 phases. Construction works for the project started in 2016 and will be completed by 2027 according to the urban development plan of the area. Currently, there are two circular roads to ease traffic flow and support economic activity in the city. The first is an external road that constitutes an extension of Sheikh Rashid Street and passes along Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street, Cairo Street and Al Ittihad Street. The second is an internal road that constitutes an extension of Sheikh Rashid Street and passes along Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street, Abu Bakr Al Siddique Street and Umm Hurair Street.

Dh45 billion savings

The current section of Al Shindagha Corridor Project encompasses the construction of 15 junctions with a total length of 13 km. Due to its immense scope, the project is being built in five phases. The completion rate in the entire section of the project has now reached 85% and is expected to be completed in the second half of this year. The Corridor serves Deira and Bur Dubai in addition to several development projects such as Deira Islands, Dubai Seafront, Dubai Maritime City and Port Rashid, and is expected to serve one million persons. It will slash travel time from 104 minutes to just 16 minutes by 2030, and the time saved over 20 years will be worth about Dh45 billion.

