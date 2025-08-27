How to add a motorcycle category to your UAE driving license

Benefit from this service, users must log in to their Ministry of Interior account
The Ministry of Interior has clarified that individuals may add an additional vehicle category to their driving license after passing the required tests. This includes, for example, the motorcycle driving license category or the heavy vehicle driving license category.
Through this service (Adding a New Category to a Driving License), applicants may add a new category to their existing license, such as a motorcycle license category or a heavy vehicle license category.
To benefit from this service, users must log in to their Ministry of Interior account using their UAE Pass and then follow these steps to apply for the service:
Via the smart application: Select E-Services, then Traffic Services, Driver Licensing, and Add a Category to a Driving License.
Via the official website: Select E-Services, then Traffic Services, Driver Licensing Services, License Information Display, and Add Another Vehicle Category to a Driving License.
To obtain a motorcycle driving license in the UAE, applicants must open a traffic file, pass an eye test, register at a driving school, complete both theoretical and practical training, and pass the required driving tests.
Required documents include:
Original and copy of Emirates ID.
Copy of passport.
Valid residence visa.
Eye test report.
No-Objection Certificate from the sponsor (if applicable).
Two passport-size photographs.
Basic steps:
Eye test: Undergo an eye test at an authorized center.
Open a traffic file: Submit an application at the traffic department in the relevant emirate.
Driving school registration: Enroll in a motorcycle driving school in Abu Dhabi or any other emirate.
Training: Attend mandatory theoretical classes and complete practical training.
Tests: Pass the theoretical and practical driving tests.
License issuance: Upon successfully passing all tests, apply for the issuance of the motorcycle license.
Important Notes:
Fees and costs vary depending on previous driving experience; applicants should confirm details with the driving school or relevant authority.
Theoretical lectures can be attended online through the student portal at some institutes, such as the Emirates Driving Institute.
Some emirates require digital ID access through the TAMM platform or an in-person visit to a customer service center.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox