Dubai: Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) launched ‘ENOC Link’ an app-based on-demand fuel delivery service on Tuesday to rival the existing Cafu app, for customers who can’t make it to a service station.

“The difference between us and Cafu is safety,” said Saif Al Falasi, CEO of ENOC Group. “We’ve been in this business many years and have trained our staff in case of all circumstances.

“There will be new regulations, and services will have to meet specifications. It is my understanding that only three main national oil companies (ENOC, ADNOC and Emarat) can sell fuel in the UAE and in the future the government will regulate who is going to be in the market or not.”

Enoc officials had no timeframe on how soon they would branch into serving the public, but a spokesperson told Gulf News on the sidelines of Tuesday’s roundtable, that this would be done efficiently to serve certain zones and communities, in order to improve sustainability.

The spokesperson also said that as a national fuel provider, fuel would also be supplied at a cheaper rate than Cafu.

Another difference between Cafu and Enoc Link would be Enoc’s vapour recovery system in all trucks, which sucks vapour back into the truck to be reused as fuel, ensuring limited waste and less chance of ignition.